EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

