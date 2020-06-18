MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,935 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.