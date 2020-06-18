MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

