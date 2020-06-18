ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of ABB opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

