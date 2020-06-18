MML Investors Services LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.