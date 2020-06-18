SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $83.39.

