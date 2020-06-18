MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.76% of AstroNova worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ALOT stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.51. AstroNova Inc has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.25. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

