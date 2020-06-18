MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 9,284 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

