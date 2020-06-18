MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.98.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

