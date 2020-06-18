MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,293 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.68% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,432 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 54,432 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Has $371,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Has $371,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc.
MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc
MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF
MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited
MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report