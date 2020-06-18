MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $135.48 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fortinet from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $274,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

