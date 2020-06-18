MML Investors Services LLC Buys 24,761 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,930 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 953,303 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

