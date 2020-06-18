MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,095,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of SRC opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

