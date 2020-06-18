Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,717 shares of company stock valued at $108,440,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

