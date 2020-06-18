MML Investors Services LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $21,106,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,533,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 830,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,536,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $20.75 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $32.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

