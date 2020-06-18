MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

