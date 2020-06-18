Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

