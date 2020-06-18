MML Investors Services LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Paul David Miller sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.14, for a total value of $1,528,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,259.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

TDY stock opened at $338.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day moving average of $339.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.