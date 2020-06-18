MML Investors Services LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 234,313 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 109,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,777,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 87,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000.

BATS PTMC opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86.

