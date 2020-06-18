MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,515,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after buying an additional 1,328,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 524,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at $270,601,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

