Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,823 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

