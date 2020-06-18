MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 917.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

WDIV stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

