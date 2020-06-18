1,394 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Semtech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $25,862.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Summers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,394 shares of company stock worth $4,857,309. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

