Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $42.64 on Thursday. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,259.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.16.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

