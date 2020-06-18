Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $53,000 Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 114.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

