Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 63.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nordson by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

