Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 58.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $76,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,853.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,724.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,009 shares of company stock worth $3,626,430. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

