Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,420 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBL & Associates Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.30 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $167.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

