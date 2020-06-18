Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,568 Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 6.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48. Ambarella Inc has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $83,810.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,749.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,654 shares of company stock worth $1,528,955. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

