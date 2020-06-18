Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $85,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $228,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,191 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

