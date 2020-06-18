2,399 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,399 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,518,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cree by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,056 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cree by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

