Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,299 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 252,313 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

