16,493 Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,803 shares of company stock valued at $143,827 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities upgraded shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Inseego Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.