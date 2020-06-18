Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YPF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.