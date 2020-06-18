Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 170000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

