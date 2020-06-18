Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 172051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Willow Biosciences from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

