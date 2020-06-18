Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.40

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.40 and last traded at $165.61, with a volume of 9750814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $164,074,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $20,947,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 455.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

