Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Appian earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.01. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $14,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $293,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,832 shares in the company, valued at $287,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,517 shares of company stock worth $2,565,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

