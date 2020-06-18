Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,389.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,377.50 ($17.53), with a volume of 5265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($16.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 829.09.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.