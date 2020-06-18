Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.41

Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 62314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.83.

Callinex Mines Company Profile (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

