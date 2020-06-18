Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.97

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PASG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Athena Countouriotis acquired 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.