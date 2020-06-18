NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $122.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

NXPI stock opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

