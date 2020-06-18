Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Gaming growth suffered due to casino shutdowns, reduced system launches and lower replacement sales due to the coronavirus outbreak. Management expects gaming operations and machine sales to face challenges in 2020. Gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to see pricing pressure that will hurt top-line growth. Decline in Lottery revenues on lower JV contributions related to the pandemic is expected to hurt profits. Scientific Games continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, it adds to integration risks. Moreover the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern. Further, intensifying competition and a slowing China economy do not bode well for the stock.”

SGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.50. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scientific Games by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

