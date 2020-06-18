SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

