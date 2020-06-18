Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SALT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE SALT opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

