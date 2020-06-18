STAAR Surgical Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 1.62. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,417.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,855 shares of company stock worth $12,343,072. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

