Brokers Issue Forecasts for Townsquare Media Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Townsquare Media by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

