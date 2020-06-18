Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,111 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.84. HUYA Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

