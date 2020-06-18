Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $141,000 Stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 370,818 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 54,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 954,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

