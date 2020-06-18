Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 138,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOAH. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.